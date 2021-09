Nineteen sixty-eight was the year Johnny Cash turned his life around. The year prior, Cash was in the throes of alcohol and drug addiction and amid a messy divorce from his first wife, Vivian Libreto. He and his four daughters were living in California, but he fled to Tennessee by himself, holing up in a cave on land he owned outside of Chattanooga. Cash found religion in that cave, gave his life to God, and emerged to find his soon-to-be fiancée, June Carter, waiting for him (she had been tipped off to his whereabouts by friends). Carter got him to Nashville to clean up, and in January 1968, Cash performed at Folsom State Prison in California.