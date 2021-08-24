Cancel
Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

By ALAN SUDERMAN - Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security. The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.

Public HealthVoice of America

Thousands Leaving Hong Kong, Teachers Quit Amid Security Law and Pandemic

BANGKOK - Hong Kong has seen an alarming reduction in its population over the last 12 months, as people leave in the wake of the pandemic and the city’s political turmoil. According to data released by the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong’s population has declined by 1.2%, equating to 89,200 people. It’s the biggest decrease in Hong Kong’s population in 60 years, AFP reported.
Chinakfgo.com

Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s justice secretary said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese parliament. Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng’s comments are the strongest...
ChinaVoice of America

Fears About National Security Law Chill Hong Kong Media

BANGKOK - One year ago this week, Hong Kong authorities raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested the pro-democracy news outlet’s founder, Jimmy Lai. Lai’s arrest was one of the first under the new national security law. The regulation — enacted to bring stability to the city following the 2019 anti-government protests — has been widely criticized as a threat to Hong Kong’s once-vibrant free press.
ProtestsNBC News

Hong Kong protest organizer disbands in blow to civil society

HONG KONG — Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the pro-democracy group that organizes Hong Kong's annual July 1 rally and galvanized millions to take part in street protests in 2019, said it has disbanded, in the latest blow to the opposition movement. The group was established in 2002 with an...
AdvocacyDetroit News

Hong Kong pro-democracy group disbands under government pressure

Hong Kong’s largest protest group has disbanded, saying on Sunday that it is unable operate in the face of government pressure. The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of many of the largest rallies during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protest, said on its Facebook page Sunday that it had to disband after its convenor, Figo Chan, was imprisoned. The CHRF will donate its HK$1.6 million ($205,579) of assets to “appropriate organizations,” it said.
EconomyInternational Business Times

China's Anti-sanctions Law A New Headache For Banks In Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks already caught up in deteriorating relations between Beijing and major western powers, analysts and insiders say. As a finance hub with an internationally respected legal system, Hong Kong has long marketed itself...
EntertainmentWISH-TV

China banning karaoke songs that endanger national unity

(CNN) — China will create a “blacklist” of karaoke songs, banning those that contain “harmful content” from entertainment venues. According to interim rules outlined by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, karaoke must not endanger national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, incite ethnic hatred or undermine ethnic unity, promote cults or superstition or violate the state’s religious policies.
WorldWashington Examiner

Hong Kong set to censor films deemed contrary to national security

Hong Kong is poised to censor screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security, an official signaled at a news conference on Tuesday. The suggested amendments for Hong Kong's Film Censorship Ordinance would amplify the censorship of movies across the city, serving as an expansion of crackdowns against political dissent as authorities have sought to take action against other boisterous pro-democracy demonstrations in recent years.
ChinaBBC

China NPC: Three-child policy formally passed into law

China has formally revised its laws to allow couples to have up to three children, to boost the birth rate. The regulation was one of several passed on Friday at a meeting of the country's top lawmakers, the National People's Congress (NPC). Details on a controversial anti-sanctions law for Hong...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple applied list of terms censored in China to Taiwan & Hong Kong

Apple has reportedly exported a list of censored words and terms meant for engraving requests in mainland China to regions like Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to a new investigation. Most of the censored words apply to mainland China, since Beijing places the burden of censorship on private companies. In...

