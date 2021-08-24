Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

Hong Kong’s largest protest group has disbanded, saying on Sunday that it is unable operate in the face of government pressure. The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of many of the largest rallies during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protest, said on its Facebook page Sunday that it had to disband after its convenor, Figo Chan, was imprisoned. The CHRF will donate its HK$1.6 million ($205,579) of assets to “appropriate organizations,” it said.