Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont Tribune
 9 days ago

The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

