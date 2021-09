U.K. residents who get a craving for a cool and creamy milkshake during these last few weeks of summer should look somewhere other than McDonald's to satisfy their sweet tooth. McDonald's U.K. has just announced that they have also fallen victim to the ongoing supply chain issues that have been plaguing companies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonald's U.K. is joining other fast food chains, including Nando's and KFC, who have also been experiencing shortages in recent weeks that have caused them to pull items from menus or simply close some locations down completely, per the Evening Standard.