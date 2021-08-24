Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Best Lawyers Honors 48 Lewis Brisbois Attorneys, Recognizes Four Partners as 'Lawyers of the Year'

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Best Lawyers has selected 48 Lewis Brisbois attorneys across 27 offices for inclusion in its list of 2022 Best Lawyers in America. It has also recognized four Lewis Brisbois partners as "Lawyers of the Year": Cleveland/Akron Partner John F. Hill (Bet-the-Company Litigation); San Diego Partner Marilyn R. Moriarty (Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants); Portland Managing Partner Eric J. Neiman (Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants); and Sacramento Partner Eric J. Stiff (Corporate Law).

madisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Legal Malpractice#Lawyers Of The#Cleveland Akron#Portland Managing#Litigation Labor And#Employment Sacramento#San Francisco#Commercial Litigation#D C Managing#San Diego#Construction Law#Mo Managing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

31 Stone Pigman Attorneys Named 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’

Best Lawyers, a peer-review guide to the legal profession, named 31 Stone Pigman attorneys representing 38 areas of law to its 2022 list of Best Lawyers in America on Thursday. Five Stone Pigman attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in New Orleans. Awardees for Best Lawyers 2022: “Lawyers of...
Durham, NYTimes Union

19 James Scott Farrin Lawyers Recognized in the 2022 Edition of "Best Lawyers"

DURHAM. N.C. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. The hard work and client focus that attorneys at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin are committed to was once again recognized by the “Best Lawyers in America” publication. Nine of the firm’s attorneys were recognized on the ‘Best Lawyers’ list, 10 of its attorneys were recognized on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list, and one attorney was recognized as a ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in the 2022 “Best Lawyers in America” publication.*
New Orleans, LAlouisianarecord.com

46 Deutsch Kerrigan Attorneys Recognized in the 2022 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Deutsch Kerrigan issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Deutsch Kerrigan is pleased to announce that thirty-seven of the firm’s attorneys are recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Additionally, Kelly Theard (Construction Law), Bert Cass (Energy Law) and Doug Vaughn (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) have been selected as a 2022 “Lawyer of the Year”. Only one attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a “Lawyer of the Year,” and those selected for this honor are based on voting averages received during peer-review assessments for The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

15 Montgomery McCracken Attorneys Listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Montgomery McCracken is pleased to announce that 15 of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in their respective practice areas. Of the attorneys recognized, three have also been named “Lawyer of the Year”.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

12 Gray Ritter Graham Attorneys Named to 2022 Best Lawyers in America®, One Named Best Lawyers 2022 St. Louis ‘Lawyers of the Year’

Twelve attorneys of the St. Louis plaintiff law firm of Gray Ritter Graham are listed in Best Lawyers in America® 2022, including one who was named a Best Lawyers 2022 St. Louis “Lawyer of the Year.”. Maurice B, Graham is listed in four categories: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Medical Malpractice...
LawMadison County Record

36 Brown & James attorneys listed in Best Lawyers 2022

Brown & James Law Firm issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Brown & James is proud to announce 36 lawyers are listed in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including two Lawyers of the Year and five first listings for Ones to Watch. The 2022 edition...
New York City, NYnewyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Richard Steigman named New York Medical Malpractice Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers®, 9 of our attorneys recognized as “Best Lawyers” and 3 included in the “Ones to Watch” list

Congratulations to our partner Richard Steigman for being named 2022 Best Lawyers® Medical Malpractice – Plaintiffs “Lawyer of the Year” in New York City. This is a very prestigious designation and we are very proud of Rich for his achievement. Additionally to being named “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice in New York City, Richard was also included in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in New York City. Since 2010, Richard has been included 10 times in the New York City “Best Lawyers® ” list. Richard started working with us as a paralegal. He then obtained his Law degree and officially joined Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf as an attorney in 1997.
Midland, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Two Warner partners rated among Best Lawyers in America

Two partners in the Midland office of Warner Norcross + Judd LLP have been selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2022. The peer-review award, which designates legal excellence in specific practice areas, individually recognized:. • Susan M. Cook: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law. • Jeffrey A....
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Best Lawyers 2022 Edition Lists 60 Greensfelder Attorneys, Including Three St. Louis ‘lawyers of the Year’

Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. issued the following annoucement on Aug. 19. Greensfelder is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers has listed 60 of the firm’s attorneys, including three as St. Louis “Lawyers of the Year,” in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal industry peer review guide. In addition, the 2022 publication lists 17 Greensfelder attorneys as “Ones to Watch” promising young lawyers.
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

Attorney Eric S. Rossman recognized by Idaho Trial Lawyers Association

Boise-based attorney Eric S. Rossman has been honored as the 2021 James J. May Trial Lawyer of the Year at the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association’s 49th Annual Meeting, Conference and Seminar in Sun Valley. Rossman is the founder of Rossman Law Group PLLC, a boutique litigation firm in Boise. Throughout his 27-year legal career, Rossman has represented clients in catastrophic injury, medical malpractice and employment litigation in state and federal courts throughout Idaho, according to a recent announcement. He also regularly practices pro hac vice representing clients in courts throughout the western United States. Rossman is credited with having tried over 50 criminal and civil jury cases, numerous bench trials and arbitrations and arguing over 20 cases before state and federal appellate courts. He is also credited with recovering, through trial or settlement, in excess of $80 million for his clients. A member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice, Rossman has been called upon to speak regarding matters within his areas of expertise. One of Rossman’s passions in the law is representing children across the country who suffer physical or sexual abuse while in foster care, according to the announcement, and he volunteers pro bono representing abused children on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Idaho.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Marion Munley again recognized by Best Lawyers

SCRANTON — Munley Law is pleased to announce that Marion Munley has been named “Lawyer of the Year, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs,” Northeastern Pennsylvania, by Best Lawyers. Munley has been named to the “Best Lawyers in America” list every year since 2012. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Topeka Foulston Siefkin LLP Attorneys Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® Lists

A total of 61 Foulston Siefkin attorneys have been recognized in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, including 12 honored as “Lawyer of the Year” in a specific practice area and city. First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is a well-known reference work which uses peer feedback to develop lawyer rankings. Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers® are reviewed by their peers based on professional experience and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Only one lawyer in each practice area and location is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," based on peer assessments. This designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. In its inaugural edition, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their professional excellence.
Lawbizjournals

Legal roundup: Local firms recognized by Best Lawyers in America

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. Multiple Birmingham law firms and attorneys were recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, published by Woodward/White Inc. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey in which more than 52,000 leading attorneys cast over 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Here are the firms and attorneys recognized in Birmingham:
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Mueller and Robak recognized in the Best Lawyers

Mueller Robak LLC is proud to announce that firm members William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak were both named by Best Lawyers to their 2022 Best Lawyers in America list. A special congratulations to Kim M. Robak who was named Best Lawyers 2022 Government Relations Practice "Lawyer of the Year". Mueller or Robak have been named "Lawyer of the Year" seven times.
Alabama StateLaw.com

Debt Collectors Face Avalanche of Class Actions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia

(L-R)Josh Jones and Louis Mendez of Bressler Amery & Ross. Courtesy photos. In the last two months, plaintiffs have filed at least 35 purported class actions against debt collectors in Alabama, Florida and Georgia federal courts. Each of the complaints alleges the defendants violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) by providing the plaintiff’s confidential information to a third-party “mail house.” Each also seeks statutory damages not to exceed $1,000 for each alleged violation on behalf of a class of purportedly similarly situated individuals. And it seems certain this is but the first wave in what could become an avalanche of similar cases.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy