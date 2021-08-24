Best Lawyers Honors 48 Lewis Brisbois Attorneys, Recognizes Four Partners as 'Lawyers of the Year'

Boise-based attorney Eric S. Rossman has been honored as the 2021 James J. May Trial Lawyer of the Year at the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association’s 49th Annual Meeting, Conference and Seminar in Sun Valley. Rossman is the founder of Rossman Law Group PLLC, a boutique litigation firm in Boise. Throughout his 27-year legal career, Rossman has represented clients in catastrophic injury, medical malpractice and employment litigation in state and federal courts throughout Idaho, according to a recent announcement. He also regularly practices pro hac vice representing clients in courts throughout the western United States. Rossman is credited with having tried over 50 criminal and civil jury cases, numerous bench trials and arbitrations and arguing over 20 cases before state and federal appellate courts. He is also credited with recovering, through trial or settlement, in excess of $80 million for his clients. A member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice, Rossman has been called upon to speak regarding matters within his areas of expertise. One of Rossman’s passions in the law is representing children across the country who suffer physical or sexual abuse while in foster care, according to the announcement, and he volunteers pro bono representing abused children on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Idaho.