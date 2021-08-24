Heyl Royster Attorneys Named "Best Lawyers®” in America: Ones to Watch

The publication Best Lawyers has selected Rose Law Group Litigation Department head Andrew Turk as one of the Best Lawyers in the USA! Experience: Andrew Turk has more than 30 years of litigation experience on behalf of businesses and business owners in commercial litigation, including contract disputes, trade secrets, unfair competition, and more. During his career, Turk has sat on the bench presiding over more than 15 jury trials, scores of civil, criminal, and juvenile hearings, and over a hundred settlement conferences as a volunteer judge pro-tem. Achievements: Turk has continuously been named one of America’s Best Lawyers (this year is no exception!) He’s been a Southwest Super Lawyer for commercial litigation since 2013 and has also been recognized as one of America’s Best Lawyers in construction litigation since 2019. Additionally, he has been twice named one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Arizona and has been an Adjunct Professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law since 2013. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has highlighted and recognized the top legal talent in America. Congrats to Andrew Turk for earning the distinction once again!