Heyl Royster Attorneys Named "Best Lawyers®” in America: Ones to Watch

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeyl Royster issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Heyl Royster is pleased to announce that three attorneys have been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch. Lindsey D’Agnolo - Professional Malpractice Law. Emily Galligan - Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants. Kendra Wolters - Product Liability...

Miller Starr Regalia’s Wilson Wendt Named “Lawyer of the Year” – Real Estate Law (Oakland) by Best Lawyers in America

Wendt And Nine Other Msr Attorneys Receive Best Lawyers Recognition. August 19, 2021 (Walnut Creek, CA) – Miller Starr Regalia (MSR), a preeminent California real estate law firm for more than 50 years, is pleased to announce that Wilson Wendt, a land use shareholder, has been selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in Oakland Real Estate Law in The Best Lawyers in America 2022©. In addition, Wendt and nine other MSR attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Six MSR attorneys have been recognized for at least 10 years.
Lawflarecord.com

2022 Best Lawyers In America Recognizes Thirty Nine BLG Lawyers

Banker Lopez Gassler P.A. issued the following announcement on Aug. 24. Thirty nine lawyers from Banker Lopez Gassler have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022. They include:. Bruce Aebel for Insurance Law and Litigation-Insurance. Chris Altenbernd for Appellate Law. Keith Appleby for...
LawMadison County Record

Bozarth and Varadachari Spoke at Defense Trial Attorneys’ National Conference

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. Troy Bozarth and Bharat Varadachari were among the featured speakers at the 80th Annual Meeting of the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. Bozarth was part of a panel discussing how to conduct civil jury trials during a pandemic. Varadachari’s panel discussed planning for the success of the second generation of a law firm.
Edwardsville, ILMadison County Record

HeplerBroom Attorneys Honored with Inclusion on Best Lawyers Lists

Hall, Eric P. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hebrank, Jeffrey S. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hepler, Larry E. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Rankin, W. Jason - Product Liability Litigation-Defendants. ST. LOUIS OFFICE. Davis, Glenn E. - Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Franchise Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Intellectual Property,...
Michigan Statecorpmagazine.com

32 Jaffe Attorneys Named Michigan Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C., a full-service business law firm, announced today that 32 of the firm’s attorneys were recognized on the 2021 “Michigan Super Lawyers” and “Michigan Rising Stars” lists by Super Lawyers®. The following 18 Jaffe attorneys were included in the 2021 “Michigan Super Lawyers”:. ● Peter...
Lawfloridaweekly.com

Farr Law Firm lawyers make “Best Lawyers in America” list

Guy S. Emerich, Jack O. Hackett II and David A. Holmes, directors at Farr Law Firm, were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.”. Mr. Emerich was recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in trusts and estates, and has...
Lawroselawgroupreporter.com

Andrew Turk, chair of Rose Law Group litigation department, deemed one of the Best Lawyers in America!

The publication Best Lawyers has selected Rose Law Group Litigation Department head Andrew Turk as one of the Best Lawyers in the USA! Experience: Andrew Turk has more than 30 years of litigation experience on behalf of businesses and business owners in commercial litigation, including contract disputes, trade secrets, unfair competition, and more. During his career, Turk has sat on the bench presiding over more than 15 jury trials, scores of civil, criminal, and juvenile hearings, and over a hundred settlement conferences as a volunteer judge pro-tem. Achievements: Turk has continuously been named one of America’s Best Lawyers (this year is no exception!) He’s been a Southwest Super Lawyer for commercial litigation since 2013 and has also been recognized as one of America’s Best Lawyers in construction litigation since 2019. Additionally, he has been twice named one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Arizona and has been an Adjunct Professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law since 2013. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has highlighted and recognized the top legal talent in America. Congrats to Andrew Turk for earning the distinction once again!
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Judge caps opioid lawyer fees at %15 - unless they worked really hard

CLEVELAND (Legal Newsline) - The judge overseeing federal opioid litigation capped the contingency fees available to private lawyers representing state and local governments at 15% of a proposed $26 billion settlement fund, saying any more would be unreasonable. Lawyers working alongside state attorneys general negotiated a $2.3 billion payout for...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Most Lawyers And Judges Are Actually OK With Objectors And Cy Pres. Opioid Judge Orders A 15% Cap On Contingency Fees.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Turns out, the two most controversial aspects of class action settlements that prompted federal rules amendments, objectors and cy pres funds, still have some favor among the bar, according to a new report. A month after a proposed $26 billion global opioid settlement, a federal judge has capped contingency fees at 15%. Who’s representing Google in the latest antitrust case over its Google Play Store apps?
LawPosted by
Reuters

Girardi case inspires new legislation to rein in plaintiffs' bar

(Reuters) - A piece of legislation introduced in Illinois in the wake of litigation against high-profile attorney Tom Girardi would put plaintiffs’ lawyers under more scrutiny for the way they handle settlement money. The bill introduced last week in the Illinois House of Representatives is meant to crack down on...
Madison, ILMadison County Record

Man-Up Testosterone allegedly failed to disclose franchise information

EAST ST. LOUIS — Man-Up Testosterone Centers is accused of failing to disclose information on a franchise purchase in violation of federal and state law. Man Up Marion Inc., Matthew Short and Melissa Short filed a complaint Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois against Man-Up Testosterone Centers LLC, alleging fraud and other claims.
LawLaw.com

One Day in Jail—Commencing Now

It was the day my client was to be sentenced. That’s a day that is always fraught for any defendant and his lawyer. All of the stars may actually be aligned. Still, one never knows what the judge—any judge—will do. Maybe he woke up on the wrong side of bed. Maybe she just read an article about white-collar sentences being too low. And here, the case was in a courthouse outside New York state, where I’m never particularly at ease.

Comments / 0

