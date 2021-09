Betting firm 888 Holdings has lifted its revenue and earnings expectations for the year as it saw UK sales soar higher.Shares in the company lifted after it reported more than 50% UK revenue growth for the six months to the end of June.It revealed that total revenues grew by 39% to 528.4 million US dollars (£383.7 million) for the period, while pre-tax profits increased by 14% for the period.The gambling firm said UK revenues benefited from favourable foreign exchange movements, while also growing its market share.The company said revenue growth for July and August slowed down as it felt the...