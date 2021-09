In an alternate universe, JR Smith, already out of the NBA, is finally getting a college degree and seriously participating in class. Oh wait, it’s actually happening already. Yes, Smith is giving it the old college try as he’s now a student-athlete for North Carolina A&T after being named to the school’s golf team. The […] The post JR Smith’s fair warning on first English class assignment at North Carolina A&T appeared first on ClutchPoints.