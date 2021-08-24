Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls cross country 2021: Columbia's Madeleine Finton always striving ... and striding ... to get better

By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving has never been a problem for Madeleine Finton, so making her final season of high school cross country one to remember likely won't be either. The Columbia senior has qualified to the Division III state meet every year and got better each time, last season earning her first All-Ohio finish (top 30).

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Fitness#Raiders#Olympics#Columbia#Division Iii#The Tiffin Carnival#The Cleveland Edges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

'I feel amazing': Liza Corso runs to silver medal in Paralympics for Team USA

TOKYO — Liza Corso picked the perfect day to run a personal-record time, winning a silver medal in the Paralympics. Corson, 18, a 2021 graduate of Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover, completed 1,500 meters in 4 minutes 30.67 seconds. This time placed her second in the women's T13 vision impairment class for that distance, winning a medal for Team USA.
Sportscallnewspapers.com

Lindbergh girls cross country set on state

After taking 15th overall at the Missouri Class 5 State Championships last season, the Lindbergh girls cross country team is determined to get back to state in 2021. “We’ve got a good group coming back that’s done a good job at running over the Summer,” Lindbergh head coach Bryan Hilton said. “They’ve got a good vibe and I’m really excited about it.”
Monticello, MNhometownsource.com

Magic girls cross country preview

With COVID sports last year were a little different. There was a section meet, but it was various groups competing at different times. When all was said and done the girls cross country team finished fifth out of 16 teams. Head Coach Gail Grieme said she wants her team to...
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell high school cross-country runners striding for next step

Katie Buschbach has a good problem to have. The Mitchell High School cross-country team has 63 total runners on its roster. But Buschbach said the next step is retaining a bulk of the runners for sustained success. The Mitchell boys finished 17 out of 18 teams at state last season,...
Forest Lake, MNhometownsource.com

Forest Lake girls cross country roots for more ‘normal’ season

Hushagen, Niznik among number of talented returnees for Rangers. Count Forest Lake girls cross-country coach John Fick amongst those hoping COVID-19 restrictions do not affect the coming sports season. “These girls lost their entire track season in 2020, and the cross-country season last year was very different,” Fick said. “It...
Sportswestvigoathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at Chad Smith Invite

The Lady Vikings competed in the Chad Smith Invitational. Battling scorching hot temps, the team took 6th place. Sadie Herring was the first Viking to cross the finish. She finished 9th with a time of 23:39. Herring was followed by Cassie Roush (27:40), Gwen Garman (29:31), Sara Callecod (32:22), and Caylie Roush (38:11).
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Norfolk High’s girls cross country team has potential for success

Norfolk High’s girls cross country team has lofty goals and high expectations for the 2021 season, and justifiably so. The Panthers return every one of their top seven runners from a season that fell just short of qualifying for the state cross country meet, finishing fourth in a Class A district that sent three teams to state.
Terre Haute, INwestfieldathletics.com

Girls Varsity and JV Cross Country take wins at Plainfield Relays

After a surprise 2nd place team finish last week in Terre Haute, the girls cross country team continues their strong start to the season with victories at the Plainfield Relays. With four varsity pairs finishing in the top 10; Westfield won with a low score of 9 points over Cathedral, Franklin Community, and other Indianapolis teams. Top pair Hannah Pensyl and Liz Smith won over all. Robyn Schemel and Sydney Klinglesmith beat out a tough pair from Franklin to place 2nd and Alyssa Schlepper and Samantha Taylor finished out the scoring with a 6th place finish. Pairs Mary Kate Sloan, Kelly Pesyna and Parker Provost, Emily Loiselle completed the varsity line up with finishes of 10th and 12th respectively. The JV team was equally as impressive. Lizzie Hirschfeld led the squad with a 2nd place finish, and the Westfield Shamrocks took 17 of the top 20 spots in the JV race. Next up for the Lady Shamrocks is the Dave Bannon meet 8/28.
Sportssullivan-times.com

North Central boys, girls cross country

FARMERSBURG — The North Central boys and girls cross country teams will again be coached by Jeff Ransford. “Right now, we have three boys and six girls running,” said Ransford. “We are always looking for a few more runners, but we are happy with the kids that are out here...
SportsNews-Herald.com

2021 girls cross country area runners to watch

Annie Berrow, So., Mentor: Took 76th at state, finished in 76th at 19 minutes, 34 seconds. Also finished eighth at Madison D-I District. Giada D’Agostino, So., Chardon: Finished 71st at Boardman D-I Regional as a freshman. Should be in position for a good sophomore season. Savannah Dennison, Jr., Mentor: Won...
Toledo Blade

Perrysburg girls cross country third at season-opening meet

OBETZ, Ohio — The Perrysburg girls cross country team opened its season with a third-place finish Saturday at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz, the site of November’s state championship meet. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the Division I girls meet with 188 points, behind meet winner...
Ridgewood, NJQuad-Cities Times

Ridgewood girls set for continued cross country success

Making the most of the season it was allowed, the Ridgewood girls' cross country squad enjoyed tremendous success last fall. But perhaps the best part of a season that included a Lincoln Trail Conference championship is that it could be just the beginning of greater things for the Spartans. With...
London, KYSentinel-Echo

South Laurel's boys' and girls' cross country teams ready to compete

LONDON — The South Laurel boys’ and girls' cross country teams are ready for their respective seasons, to begin with, hopes of turning in impressive seasons. Girls’ coach Carrie Kirby took time out to comment on both her team and the South Laurel boys’ cross country team (no coach has been hired as of press time).
Sportstrumbulltimes.com

A look at some of the state's top girls cross country championship performances

Olivia Birney, Simsbury: The junior finished fourth in the CCC-A Region championship with a time of 19:16 and led her team to the team title over rival Hall. Peyton Bornstein, Tolland: After a fifth-place finish in the CCC championships last year as a sophomore, Bornstein captured the CCC-C Region title this year with at time of 19:37.1.
Novi, MIHometownLife.com

Novi boys, Northville girls cross country lay groundwork at Lamplighter Invite

Mihir Gupta broadened his view of where running can take him before he started preparing for the fall. Before officially starting his senior cross country season at Novi, Gupta traveled to Eugene, Oregon with a group of his Wildcats teammates — including junior co-captain Griffin Conway and graduated senior Miles Brown — to run in the 4x800-meter championship relay and the 1600-meter sprint medley relay at The Outdoor Nationals.
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Girls cross country: Vikings aim to contend in new Badger East

A core of runners return for a Stoughton girls cross country team that just missed qualifying for state in the alternate fall season last spring. Only time will tell how much of a jump or improvement the Vikings can make this fall. Stoughton is led by junior Mallory Reiser who finished 21st at state last spring with a time of 19 minutes, 59 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy