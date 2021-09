The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 7,102 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday, including 102 identified as Lorain County cases. Of Ohio’s new cases, 4,821 have been confirmed by PCR testing and 2,281 are labeled as probable, according to the Ohio Department of Health data. Cases labeled as probable can include patients who tested positive on just an antigen test or people who had symptoms of COVID-19 and were exposed to a confirmed case.