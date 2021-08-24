Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

IDOT seeks ‘Safe Routes to School’ project proposals

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (August 23, 2021) – With summer break coming to an end and students hitting the books, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it is seeking proposals for projects that will help children walk and bike to school through the Safe Routes to School program. The funding opportunity further highlights IDOT’s commitment under Governor JB Pritzker to promote and expand active transportation options in communities throughout Illinois.

thelansingjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Traffic
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#School Districts#Idot#Safe Routes#Illinois Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy