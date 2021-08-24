IDOT seeks ‘Safe Routes to School’ project proposals
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (August 23, 2021) – With summer break coming to an end and students hitting the books, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it is seeking proposals for projects that will help children walk and bike to school through the Safe Routes to School program. The funding opportunity further highlights IDOT’s commitment under Governor JB Pritzker to promote and expand active transportation options in communities throughout Illinois.thelansingjournal.com
