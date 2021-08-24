USDA accepts 2.8 million acres for the Conservation Reserve Program

The recent trade forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates high expectations for agricultural exports. Fiscal Year 2021 is projected to see an export value of $173.5 billion, an increase of 24 percent over 2020. If the forecast comes to fruition, it will surpass the previous record set in 2014 by nearly $17 billion. Driving factors for the substantial export increase are record shipments of corn and soybeans. A lack of foreign competition along with continued strong demand from China are also helping U.S. agricultural export numbers remain strong.