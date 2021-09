Aerosmith and Universal Music Group have announced a new global partnership that will bring the long-running American rock band’s entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects to the company. UMG will also be the home of future music projects, and will work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, television and other audio-visual content projects celebrating Aerosmith’s history and significant cultural impact. According to the announcement, the partnership expects to announce details of those new music and audio-visual projects shortly. Next year, all of the group’s recordings, which were previously split between Sony’s Columbia label and UMG’s Geffen, will be...