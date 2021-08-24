Ed Sheeran shares clip of him re-recording Taylor Swift Red duet

Taylor Swift started off this August week with a splash, posting her first TikTok. However, she apparently used the moment simply to remind everyone that the vinyl edition of her forthcoming re-recording of her album “Red” is now available for pre-sale, and she’s on on TikTok. “Lots going on at the moment,” she wrote, although she only listed the two things. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on toktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok.” https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorswift?lang=en The post includes four video snippets of her rapping along with British MC Dave’s Swift-name-dropping song “Screwface Capital”: “I made...