Ed Sheeran shares clip of him re-recording Taylor Swift Red duet

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran has shared a clip of him re-recording his part on Taylor Swift's new version of 'Everything Has Changed' for 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. The 'Visiting Hours' singer plugged his pal's pre-orders of the vinyl copy of the re-record of the acclaimed 2012 album, as he posted a clip of him singing his lines, while he also teased the release of their new duet called 'Run'.

