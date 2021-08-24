Cancel
Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book. The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in 'The Lyrics', which is set to be published on November 2, 2021. The 'Let it...

Paul McCartney is releasing a two volume memoir on November 2nd in which he reminisces about 154 of his songs. Today the list of songs was released. This career-spanning selection also includes a set of lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song: ‘Tell Me Who He Is’. During the writing of “The Lyrics” the hand-written lyrics were discovered in one of Paul’s notebooks, believed to date back to the early 1960s.

