Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition bows with bespoke touches

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaguar Land Rover's SVO personalization department recently got its hands on the Land Rover Range Rover SVR and cooked up a special version known as the Ultimate Edition. Unveiled on Monday, the special touches include the exterior paint which features a glass flake to add a bit of sparkle. The paint is available in the choice of two exclusive colors: Maya Blue Gloss or Marl Gray Gloss. An alternative is a satin-finished Ligurian Black option. In each case there's a black roof, plus wheels and brake calipers also finished in black. The wheels are a forged alloy design measuring 22 inches in diameter.

