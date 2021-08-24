Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition bows with bespoke touches
Jaguar Land Rover's SVO personalization department recently got its hands on the Land Rover Range Rover SVR and cooked up a special version known as the Ultimate Edition. Unveiled on Monday, the special touches include the exterior paint which features a glass flake to add a bit of sparkle. The paint is available in the choice of two exclusive colors: Maya Blue Gloss or Marl Gray Gloss. An alternative is a satin-finished Ligurian Black option. In each case there's a black roof, plus wheels and brake calipers also finished in black. The wheels are a forged alloy design measuring 22 inches in diameter.www.motorauthority.com
