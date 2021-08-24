Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition bows with bespoke touches

Roughly around the start of the new year, Land Rover will reveal a new Range Rover. The move is timely since, for some, the current model is starting to look long-in-the-tooth and seems equipped with technology that is lagging behind. Others, however, love the current aluminum-bodied L405—the fourth generation. Those enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn that the latter model’s swan song will soon be available with every conceivable option. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition isn’t just loaded to the gunnels with kit, it’s also the most expensive production Range Rover ever made. Priced at $250,000, each example of the...