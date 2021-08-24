Man shot and killed near Lewis Park in St. Paul

A Monday night shooting in St. Paul's North End has left a man dead, according to police.

In a press release, St. Paul Police said they responded to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Albemarle Street, near Lewis Park.

When police arrived, they said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. They tried to give him medical aid, but St. Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's name and age have not been released at this time.

Police said a large group formed at the scene while they were trying to find possible witnesses to the shooting. Officers are collecting evidence and trying to gather any surveillance video that could identity anyone involved.

As of Tuesday morning, police said they haven't made any arrests and don't know the motive for the shooting, but do not believe it was random. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

This is St. Paul's 18th homicide of 2021.