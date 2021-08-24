Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Greece to end free COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated, infections hit new record

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meg85_0bb6Xuzb00
Two women wearing protective face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

ATHENS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Greece said on Tuesday it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to encourage them to get inoculated and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.

Health authorities reported 4,608 new confirmed cases and 32 related deaths on Tuesday, with the daily tally of infections hitting a new record, surpassing 4,340 cases in March this year.

The country has recorded a total of 566,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and 13,466 deaths since reporting its first COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020.

Health authorities said that only 27 cases in Tuesday's infection tally were "imported", meaning they were detected after checks at border entry points.

New measures to come into effect on Sept. 13 stop short of forcing people to take a jab, but end free testing and oblige unvaccinated persons to test either once or twice a week, depending on their profession.

The costs of the rapid test, set at 10 euros ($12), is a sizeable chunk of money for people in crisis-hit Greece where salaries average 1,161 euros ($1,363.48) a month.

Authorities said some six million people in the country of 11 million had already received one or two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, but that a million more were needed to build adequate immunity through the population.

"In contrast to autumn of last year, this autumn everyone can be vaccinated," said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias. "Do we live, or play Russian roulette with the coronavirus?"

Free testing for vaccinated people will continue, he said.

"These measures are not punitive. They are our duty to all those who went through 18 months of the pandemic carefully, those who lost their shops, jobs, had to work from home to protect themselves."

About 53 percent of the Greek population is fully vaccinated. Authorities hope to increase that figure to 70 percent by the autumn.

($1 = 0.8515 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Russian#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthdeseret.com

COVID infection vs. COVID vaccine: Which protects you longer?

A new study suggests that antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine fade faster than antibodies created by COVID-19 infection, Reuters reports. Doctors at one of the biggest health centers in Israel found that protective antibody levels drop among those who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer faster than they do in COVID-19 survivors, according to Reuters.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Zealand records its first death linked to Pfizer's Covid vaccine: Woman with medical issues 'dies of rare heart complication' mainly seen in young boys

A woman with medical issues has died after receiving the Pfizer Covid vaccine in New Zealand, the country's health authorities said today. The unidentified woman, whose age was not specified, was taken ill with an inflammation of the heart, or myocarditis, shortly after getting the jab. The condition sparks symptoms...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Monday, taking the total to 32.74 million. Deaths rose by 380 to 438,210. Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Tom Hogue. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Public Healthwibqam.com

South Korea opens COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea begins opening COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time on Monday as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents. South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus in...
WorldMedicalXpress

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of COVID-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the...
Public HealthBBC

Canada fines travellers for fake vaccination and testing papers

Canada has fined two travellers arriving from the US who, officials say, forged Covid-19 testing and vaccination documents. Each was fined C$19,720 ($16,000, £11,500) after inspectors at the Toronto airport found their vaccine cards and proof of testing were fake. It comes as Canada is set to ease travel restrictions...
Worldatlantanews.net

US advises its citizens to avoid traveling to France

Washington [US] August 10 (ANI/FENA): The State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France because of the growing number of coronavirus infections in that country. France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are still far below earlier peaks. The...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Coronavirus Surge Pushes Cuba's Healthcare System to Brink

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centers and hospitals in order to battle a COVID-19 crisis that is overwhelming healthcare and mortuary services in parts of the Caribbean island. The country, which managed to contain infections for most of...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.
Worldfroggyweb.com

Thailand to explore injecting coronavirus vaccines under skin

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said on Thursday, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. “Our previous experience shows that intradermal injections uses 25%...
WorldSentinel

Covid vaccines produced in Africa exported to Europe – 08/18/2021 – World

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was to be one of Africa’s most important weapons in the fight against the coronavirus. The American company has pledged to sell enough doses of its low-cost single-dose vaccine to ultimately immunize a third of the continent’s population. And it would be produced in part by a South African manufacturer, giving hope that the doses would soon be intended for Africans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy