Michigan AG wades in on cannabis usage debate
The Michigan attorney general is throwing her hat into the ring in a fight over whether cannabis users should be denied unemployment benefits. Currently, Michigan residents who use cannabis may be disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits if they are shown to have it in their system when drug-tested – even if the employee consumed it on their personal time, and despite the fact that medical and adult-use cannabis are legal in the state, according to a report by The Regina Leader-Post.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
