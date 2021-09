This article is also available in print: Quaker Campus, Volume 19 — Issue 1, dated Aug. 24, 2021, on the Whittier College campus. After over a year, sports in Whittier College have finally returned with Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Football, Cross Country, Men’s Water Polo, and Women’s Volleyball all releasing their schedules for the season. Each team looks to return with a bang after missing out all last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and Whittier College going to remote learning for all of the 2020 – 21 school year. With each team having many fresh faces, as well as some returning players, the new Fall sports season looks towards each team to make an impression.