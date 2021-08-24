Michail Antonio's celebration was the perfect way to mark West Ham goal-scoring record
A rare sight at the London Stadium on Monday evening – the lesser-spotted excellent goal celebration. West Ham’s Michail Antonio had a lovely evening against Leicester, enjoying a generous assist from Caglar Soyuncu as he made the second goal, bullying the same player to turn, shoot and score the third then adding a skilful fourth to turn the result from quietly impressive to total drubbing.www.telegraph.co.uk
