Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes begin single-game ticket sales for home slate

Buckeyes single-game tickets on sale this week

Want tickets to see the Buckeyes take on Oregon and Penn State, among others in the Horseshoe this fall? It’s almost time for the tickets to go on sale.

Varsity O members, former athletes who were letter-winners, can purchase single-game tickets Tuesday at 9 a.m. Ohio State Alumni Association Sustaining & Life Members will be eligible to buy them shortly after, at noon on Tuesday.

All Ohio State alumni, faculty and staff can purchase the tickets starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the general public will have a chance to buy tickets Wednesday at noon.

Of course, the season-ticket packages and mini plans are still available for purchase, as well.

But the single-game tickets to see the Buckeyes take on Oregon, Penn State and other teams will go on sale beginning Tuesday — and they’ll likely sell out quickly.

New Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

Ohio State is less than two weeks away from kicking off its season. Lettermen Live is back at Roosters for a huge show to break down every angle of one of the country’s top programs heading into the year.

Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, former Buckeyes linebacker Zach Boren, former Ohio State wide receiver Evan Spencer and Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham for a huge discussion of big topics as training camp winds down.

The crew, which features two players who won a national title with the Buckeyes, breaks down the end of training camp, how those final practice sessions shake out and much more. How different is it from when the former Buckeyes played less than a decade ago? They talk about it.

They also dive into the biggest questions remaining to be answered as the Buckeyes enter the final 10 days of the offseason and transition into game-preparation mode. Who will start at running back? How can C.J. Stroud prepare for his first passing attempts as a college quarterback? Which captains are ready to lead this team to a national championship this fall?

And of course, the gang begins to look ahead at the road matchup with Minnesota and how that could prove to be a huge test for the talented, but inexperienced Ohio State roster.

As always, Lettermen Live is hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Can Miyan Williams take control of Buckeyes tailback job?

Ohio State is still in search of its starting tailback as training camp winds down.

Second-year back Miyan Williams is the lowest-rated recruit in the running back room, but he has been taking reps with the first-team offense throughout camp. Can Williams win the starting job?

Lettermen Row has more:

Williams wasn’t expected to have just one year of development evolve into a shot at a starting gig. He was the lowest-ranked recruit in a running back room that features incredibly talented players throughout. He was even viewed by some as a backup plan in the 2020 recruiting class after the Buckeyes swung and missed on three different highly-ranked players. Williams has carried those notions and assumptions with him through 14 months with the Buckeyes. He began to flash during last season, momentum that culminated into three impressive rushing attempts for 21 yards in the Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

