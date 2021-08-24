Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA makes five patents free for all developers, including Apex Legends’ ping system

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA has announced it’s making five of its game patents absolutely free to any and all developers as part of a drive to support accessibility in gaming. The move was announced in a post on the company’s website entitled ‘EA’s Patent Pledge for Increasing Accessibility’. According to them, the company says it is “committing that every developer in the industry will be able to use our accessibility-centered technology patents — royalty free.”

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping#Ea#Patents#Communications System#Free For All#Ea#Apex Legends#Pledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
TechnologyPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Uncovers Game-Changing Seer Ultimate Trick

One Apex Legends player is quite literally changing the game with Seer's ultimate while playing on World's Edge. It's no secret that Seer, the latest addition to the Apex Games roster, is a over-powered this patch. The legend has dominated the battle field with his impressive kit and useful abilities that can turn the tide of many a match. Now, those abilities have been taken the next level, as one Seer player has discovered a unique way to use the map to their advantage.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs: "Seer is too strong right now"

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Will Apex Legends have cross progression?

Most of the popular multi-platform live service games these days have introduced some form of cross progression, allowing players to carry their stats and cosmetics over no matter which machine they’re playing on. That isn’t the case with Apex Legends from Respawn Entertainment and EA, but Respawn has acknowledged the possibility multiple times. While cross progression is in the works for Apex Legends, there are some technical and logistical obstacles in the way.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process. If you’re wondering who to...
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming Next Week

Update: Respawn announced on Twitter that the Seer balance update will go live next week, following a Prowler and L-Star nerf going live later today. The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Fan Creates Incredible 3D Printing of the Game's Map

Since the game's release back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V players have spent a lot of time in San Andreas, including Dom Riccobene. According to Kotaku, the product designer spent hundreds of hours in the game collecting data, which he then used to 3D print an incredible map of the game's fictional location. In total, Riccobene estimates that he spent about 400 hours on the project, but the results were worth it. Riccobene told Kotaku it was "the most enjoyable and technically challenging project I’ve ever worked on." It wasn't just enjoyable for him, though. A video of his creation has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in thousands of likes and retweets.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy