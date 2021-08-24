Cancel
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Partner With Aid Organisations In Afghanistan And Haiti

By Quinci LeGardye
Elle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy Launch Initiative for Meghan's 40th Birthday. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have contributed to aid efforts in Afghanistan and Haiti. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have partnered with several humanitarian organisations through their Archewell Foundation to provide aid relief to people in Afghanistan and Haiti. This week the organisations Women for Afghan Women (WAW) and World Central Kitchen announced that the Archewell Foundation publicly announced the partnerships and thanked Archewell for the support.

