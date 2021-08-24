Cancel
Movies

New on DVD: ‘In the Heights’ soars from stage to screen

By Tribune News Service
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 31. "In the Heights": Set in Washington Heights, the Manhattan neighborhood Miranda grew up in, the story concerns a young Dominican bodega owner and an assortment of other characters during a hot summer in the city.

