Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Editorial: Sharply increase vaccination production to help the world

Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE EDITORIAL BOARD The San Diego Union-Tribune. Steps by the U.S. and other wealthy nations to provide millions of residents a third COVID-19 vaccination in coming weeks have raised tricky questions of equity. On Aug. 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was unacceptable that wealthy nations with 33 times the rate of vaccinations as poor nations would consider booster shots when billions of people have never gotten their first shots.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Vaccinations#Africa#San Diego#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2,599 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID-19 In South Korea

More than 2,500 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, health authorities announced Tuesday. At least 2,599 fully vaccinated individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 18, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) was cited as saying by China’s state-run news platform Xinhua Net.
IndustryNew York Post

Moderna vaccine may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant, study finds

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more effective against the Delta variant than Pfizer’s, according to a new study. Researchers found the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID dropped considerably last month as the Delta strain took hold, according to two reports published on medRxiv on Sunday that have yet to be peer-reviewed.
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Public Healthwibqam.com

Moderna mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Friday it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees in the United States from October. Rival coronavirus vaccine maker Pfizer Inc had earlier this month had mandated its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing.
PharmaceuticalsKenosha News.com

EDITORIAL: Keep U.S. pledge to provide vaccines

It’s called hoarding and it’s unconscionable. Rich countries — although not the United States — have been dipping into the worldwide supplies of COVID vaccines at much higher rates than poorer countries even as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the globe. COVAX, a United Nations-backed effort to insure...
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

U.S.’s COVID Vaccine Booster Plan Irks World Leaders

The Biden administration’s announcement that the U.S. will soon begin providing booster shots to combat COVID-19 has drawn the ire of the world community. The World Health Organization (WHO) responded by calling the planned doses — the third shot for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — immoral and unconscionable.
WorldInternational Business Times

Covid Cases Top 200 Million Worldwide As China Vows Massive Vaccine Boost

The number of Covid-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the...
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Indonesia: 8 million Moderna vaccines received, Health workers prioritized

The Indonesian government has received a grant of 8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Covax Facility. The COVID-19 vaccine has begun to be given to health workers and health support personnel as the third dose of vaccine. The high increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 has prompted the Government to specifically provide additional protection to health workers who are faced with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission on a daily basis.
HealthBBC

Goldman Sachs mandates vaccines for US staff and visitors

Goldman Sachs has made it compulsory for its staff to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus in order to work in its US offices. The investment bank said from 7 September all employees, along with clients and visitors, would need to be doubled jabbed to enter its buildings. Goldman said it...
PharmaceuticalsSacramento Bee

Editorial: Bring on the COVID vaccination mandates

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first to receive an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December. And as of Monday, it is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA for people over 16. It’s a milestone moment in the prolonged...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

Pfizer vaccinations for 16 to 39-year-olds is welcome news. But AstraZeneca remains a good option

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the Pfizer vaccine would become available to all Australians aged 16 to 39 from August 30. This represents a vote of confidence in our vaccine supply, which has been riddled with issues since the rollout began. It gives us a fighting chance to reach current targets, which suggest 70% of eligible Australians could be fully vaccinated by November, and 80% by December. Importantly, given what we know about the high rates of COVID infections in younger people, and the significant role they’re playing in transmission, this is good news. Boosting vaccination rates in this...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Editorial: Foreign travelers to the US should be vaccinated

Plans are being developed to require vaccination against COVID-19 for all would-be foreign travelers to America. It's just sensible. First reported earlier this month by Reuters, the Biden administration is formulating a new system that would dovetail with the expiration of current restrictions on travel to the U.S. Those restrictions aren't set to end anytime soon, according to the White House.
HealthPress Democrat

Booster shots ‘make a mockery of vaccine equity,’ WHO’s Africa director says

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Africa director at the World Health Organization, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, criticized the decisions by some wealthy nations to start administering coronavirus booster shots, saying the decisions “make a mockery of vaccine equity” when the African continent is still struggling to get vaccine supplies. African countries continue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy