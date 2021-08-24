Cancel
Author Correction: An entropic associative memory

By Luis A. Pineda
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86270-7, published online 25 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 3 and 4, where the results of the experiments were incorrect due to a programming bug. The original Figures 3 and 4 and accompanying legends appear below. In addition,...

