Key Takeaways From Notre Dame Fall Camp

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1qut_0bb6SiKE00

Notre Dame is just under two weeks away from kicking off the 2021 season, and last week was our final chance to see the team in a full practice situation. All that remains are two 30-minute sessions that won't show much more than stretching individual drills.

There are five observations and takeaways from camp.

1. The progression of the offensive line — The offensive line will get better and possibly be very good. It’s still an early concern, though. It looks like a freshman Blake Fisher will start at left tackle. That speaks to Fisher’s immense talent, but it also speaks to the lack of experience on the line. Jarrett Patterson, with 21 career starts under his belt, is the lone returning starter. Cain Madden, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound graduate transfer from Marshall, should step in immediately and play guard. Josh Lugg, a fifth-year graduate student, has nine career starts under his belt but has never been a full-time starter. He will play at the other tackle position. This looks like it’s his year. Zeke Correll, a 6-3, 295-pound junior, is currently the leading contender at left guard. Correll started two games in 2020, both at center.

There was enough quarterback pressure and blown assignments in Thursday’s practice to know that figuring it out is still a project. Notre Dame’s defense, though, can make a lot of lines look bad. The key is patience.

2. The defense could be special — Everyone knows about All-American candidate Kyle Hamilton at safety and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, a senior defensive lineman who was a second team All-ACC selection last fall. Junior end Isaiah Foskey and senior Justin Ademilola are poised to have breakout seasons. Rylie Mills, a sophomore tackle, was really good in last Thursday’s practice.

Senior safeties Houston Griffith and DJ Brown are battling for the starting spot opposite Hamilton. The Irish defense was flying around in practice last week, which bodes well for 2021. Notre Dame finished No. 14 last year in points given up per game at 19.7. One key stat to watch is forced turnovers. The Irish were 35th last year in that category, making seven interceptions and forcing 10 fumbles. ND should improve in that category if it stays healthy.

3. Offensive explosion — Explosion was the buzz word that senior receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. used to describe how this group of receivers are going to play. Lenzy, one of the fastest players on the team, was able to consistently get open in practice and he made a big gain on a reverse. He did miss a contested catch, which is a point of emphasis. Notre Dame averaged 12.3 yards per catch, which ranked just 65th nationally last season and was down from 13 yards per catch in 2019. The top receivers appear to be Lenzy, Wilkins, Kevin Austin, Avery Davis and Lawrence Keys III. Freshman Lorenzo Styles will fight for snaps. It’s clearly a group that needs to prove it can be explosive.

4. Tight ends are skilled — It all starts with Michael Mayer, a sophomore who is contending for All-America honors this season. Mayer predictably excelled in practice, making a couple of highlight catches. Kevin Bauman, a sophomore who only caught one pass last year, was noticeably good with two solid goal line receptions. George Takacs, a senior with experience, will also rotate in for the Irish. Depth at this position should help the quality of the offensive line.

5. The quarterback puzzle — Both Jack Coan and Drew Pyne looked good Thursday in practice. Good enough that it doesn’t appear like there would be a huge drop off if Coan, who is the starter, couldn’t play for some reason. A big key for Coan will be navigating what will be early growing pains for the offensive line. He didn’t tuck it and run under pressure on Thursday. Instead, he threw it away. Pyne did run it a few times, calling his number at least once. The one question about Coan is if he can adjust to the multiple sets and quicker pace of the offense. His history suggests he won’t make many mistakes.

