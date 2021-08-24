Aurora Mobile Partners With Leading Healthcare APP Developer Health Headline To Jointly Develop Comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform
Aurora Mobile Limite a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Health Headline Technology the parent company of Health Headline APP. Leveraging the Company’s Video-as-a-Service solutions (“JG VaaS”), Aurora Mobile helps Health Headline deliver comprehensive healthcare information to users in China.aithority.com
