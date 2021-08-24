Aurora Mobile Partners With Leading Healthcare APP Developer Health Headline To Jointly Develop Comprehensive Healthcare Service Platform

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).