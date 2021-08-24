Guidehouse Insights Report Anticipates Growth in the AI-Enabled Distributed Energy Resources Integration Market to Reach $481 Million by 2020

The global gel battery market got valued at $1.8 billion in 2019, and is predicted to touch $2.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2028. The word gel in the ‘Gel Battery’ cites the presence of electrolyte which is in the suspended form. The silica in the electrolyte causes the electrolyte in the gel form to set up or stiffen inside the battery.