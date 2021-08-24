Cancel
Guidehouse Insights Report Anticipates Growth in the AI-Enabled Distributed Energy Resources Integration Market to Reach $481 Million by 2020

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

With the Rise in Connected Devices and Available Data, AI Vendors Have Emerged to Help Utilities Find Innovative Ways to Integrate DER. A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes AI capabilities for enabling distributed energy resources (DER) integration, including a discussion of key industry trends, applications, market drivers and barriers, and technology considerations. The report also provides market forecasts extending through 2030.

#Energy Resources#Energy Industry#Market Research#Data Management#Available Data#Cagr#Saas#Ai#Der Integration
