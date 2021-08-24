Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Rain returning to the forecast

By Amanda Curran, Tyler Sebree
WSFA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few dry, hot and humid days here in Alabama, we are going to start to see an increase in overall rain chances soon! Coverage of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day over the next week, but our abundant heat and humidity are not going anywhere anytime soon... it won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening starting later today.

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Weather#Gulf Coast#Any Given Day#Wsfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy