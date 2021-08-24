Rain returning to the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few dry, hot and humid days here in Alabama, we are going to start to see an increase in overall rain chances soon! Coverage of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day over the next week, but our abundant heat and humidity are not going anywhere anytime soon... it won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening starting later today.