Nokia Makes Scholarships Pledge To Improve Representation Of Underrepresented Communities In Technology

By AIT News Desk
 9 days ago

Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in technology. Nokia has announced the launch of a scholarship program aimed at providing greater opportunities for underrepresented communities in the technology industry. Working together with online learning and talent transformation platform Udacity and Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, Nokia will offer over 300 scholarships, with a focus on empowering students and career changers from underrepresented communities.

#Nokia#Scholarships#Tech#Cloud Computing#Black People#Charity#Ai Programming#Java Programming#Data Structures#Cloud Devops Engineering#Nanodegree#The Bit Foundation#African American
