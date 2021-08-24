Nokia Makes Scholarships Pledge To Improve Representation Of Underrepresented Communities In Technology
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in technology. Nokia has announced the launch of a scholarship program aimed at providing greater opportunities for underrepresented communities in the technology industry. Working together with online learning and talent transformation platform Udacity and Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, Nokia will offer over 300 scholarships, with a focus on empowering students and career changers from underrepresented communities.aithority.com
