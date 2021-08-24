Cancel
How To Do Neon Like J Lo

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlighter bright yellow has been a sunny fixture in J Lo’s summer wardrobe. From her fluoro-flecked Valentino trainers to a beloved zesty lemon Louis Vuitton mini Capucines bag, pops of neon are to Lopez what plaid shirts are to Ben Affleck: essential wardrobe binders. But since that much-publicised 52nd birthday cruise, where the world’s most watched couple seemingly recreated scenes from the “Jenny from the Block” video, full-look luminescence has become Lopez’s fashion MO.

