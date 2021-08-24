Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Best Lawyers 2022 Edition Lists 60 Greensfelder Attorneys, Including Three St. Louis ‘lawyers of the Year’

By Press release submission
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. issued the following annoucement on Aug. 19. Greensfelder is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers has listed 60 of the firm’s attorneys, including three as St. Louis “Lawyers of the Year,” in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal industry peer review guide. In addition, the 2022 publication lists 17 Greensfelder attorneys as “Ones to Watch” promising young lawyers.

