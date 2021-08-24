FireFox Gold Commences Detailed Exploration on Its Sarvi Project, Finland

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation'), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (the 'LOI') with SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. The LOI consists of an exchange of mining interests, whereby, Vior will transfer its 42.3% interest in the Domergue properties (SOQUEM 57.7% - Vior 42.3%) in exchange for SOQUEM's transferred interest in its Verneuil properties (100% - SOQUEM). There will be no cash or share payment exchange considerations, however, SOQUEM and Vior have agreed to grant to each other a 0.5% net smelter return ('NSR') royalty on their respective assets, of which, each 0.5% NSR granted may be repurchased for the sum of a $250,000 cash payment. A definitive agreement for this arrangement is expected to be executed on or before September 30, 2021.