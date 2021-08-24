Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Four HeplerBroom Attorneys named Best Lawyers' 2022 “Lawyers of the Year”

By Press release submission
stlrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeplerbroom issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. HeplerBroom partners Troy Bozarth, Glenn E. Davis, Eric Hall, and Ted MacDonald have been named Best Lawyers’ 2022 St. Louis “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practice areas. Bozarth is recognized for his work in Litigation-Insurance, Davis’ award is for his work in Litigation and Antitrust Law, Hall’s recognition is for his work in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, and MacDonald is honored for his work in Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants.

