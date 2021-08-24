Four HeplerBroom Attorneys named Best Lawyers' 2022 “Lawyers of the Year”

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. HeplerBroom partners Troy Bozarth, Glenn E. Davis, Eric Hall, and Ted MacDonald have been named Best Lawyers’ 2022 St. Louis “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practice areas. Bozarth is recognized for his work in Litigation-Insurance, Davis’ award is for his work in Litigation and Antitrust Law, Hall’s recognition is for his work in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants, and MacDonald is honored for his work in Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants.