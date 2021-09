VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FSE:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 886,667 previously issued warrants (the 'Warrants') for an additional 2 years. The Warrants were originally issued November 12, 2019, with an original expiry date of November 12, 2021. The 886,667 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50. The exercise price of the Warrants remains unchanged.