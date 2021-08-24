What's new, what's trending and final thoughts from a convincing Saints preseason win
You wanted offensive fireworks, the New Orleans Saints brought them out in a 23-21 preseason victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, at least Jameis Winston did. And he had a little help from a certain running back not named Alvin Kamara who has been making a name for himself through two preseason games. And maybe that, combined with a strong defense, is reason enough to feel okay about allowing just a little excitement to creep in Monday night.
