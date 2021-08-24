Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Shook New Faces, Lawyers of the Year Selected for “Best Lawyers” for 2022

By Press release submission
stlrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShook Hardy & Bacon LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Shook is honored to have 75 attorneys selected as Best Lawyers® for 2022. This includes three “Lawyers of the Year” and 30 “Ones to Watch” for early-career attorneys. The attorneys selected serve Shook’s health, science and technology clients in a variety of core areas including product liability litigation, environmental law, commercial litigation, intellectual property and mass tort and class action, among other areas. Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough is ranked as a Best Lawyer for FDA Law for the seventh year.

stlrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Best Lawyers#Litigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Lawyer: Man shot in face by fed will sue for ‘brain injury’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the lawyers representing Donavan LaBella, a protester who was shot in the face by a federal officer with a crowd control munition after he held a speaker above his head during a racial justice protest in Portland last summer, said he is planning to file a lawsuit on behalf of the man against the federal government and those involved in the incident before the end of the year.
Lawfloridaweekly.com

Farr Law Firm lawyers make “Best Lawyers in America” list

Guy S. Emerich, Jack O. Hackett II and David A. Holmes, directors at Farr Law Firm, were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.”. Mr. Emerich was recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in trusts and estates, and has...
Businessahherald.com

McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C. Adds Associate Specializing in Employment Law

McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C. is pleased to welcome its new associate, Valerie Mayzelshteyn, Esq., who will litigate employment and civil litigation matters throughout the State of New Jersey. Ms. Mayzelshteyn will concentrate on representing plaintiffs in employment discrimination, hostile work environment, and sexual harassment cases. Before joining the firm,...
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Man sues St. Louis for attack while detained

ST. LOUIS -- Donavan McKinley filed a federal complaint on August 13 in the Eastern District of Missouri against Aaron Perkins and the City of St. Louis for failure to protect, failure to intervene and municipal liability. According to the complaint, on December 18, 2016, McKinley was confined as a...
Edwardsville, ILMadison County Record

HeplerBroom Attorneys Honored with Inclusion on Best Lawyers Lists

Hall, Eric P. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hebrank, Jeffrey S. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Hepler, Larry E. - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions-Defendants. Rankin, W. Jason - Product Liability Litigation-Defendants. ST. LOUIS OFFICE. Davis, Glenn E. - Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Franchise Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation-Antitrust, Litigation-Intellectual Property,...
LawWest Virginia Record

18 Bailey Glasser Lawyers Named To The Best Lawyers in America 2022 Guide

Bailey Glasser LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 23. National law firm Bailey Glasser LLP is pleased to announce 13 of its lawyers have been named to the Best Lawyers in America 2022 list. Five other Bailey Glasser lawyers were named in the publication’s Ones to Watch ranking. In...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

After Scathing Sanctions Ruling, Kraken Lawyers Face Future Penalties

A federal judge's sanction order over a post-election lawsuit referred several attorneys to disciplinary authorities. Texas officials have already scheduled a November hearing about Sidney Powell's law license. Legal experts said disciplinary officials will likely take the judge's referral seriously. A team of lawyers behind a series of failed post-election...
Chester County, PAPhoenixville News

Fuller named Chester County Lawyer of the Year

WEST CHESTER — Chester County attorney Stacey L. Fuller is being honored as “Lawyer of the Year” by nationally recognized Best Lawyers in America for her work in Land Use and Zoning Law and Municipal Law. “Lawyer of the Year” status is awarded to the lawyer that receives the highest...
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Best Lawyers 2022 Edition Lists 60 Greensfelder Attorneys, Including Three St. Louis ‘lawyers of the Year’

Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. issued the following annoucement on Aug. 19. Greensfelder is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers has listed 60 of the firm’s attorneys, including three as St. Louis “Lawyers of the Year,” in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal industry peer review guide. In addition, the 2022 publication lists 17 Greensfelder attorneys as “Ones to Watch” promising young lawyers.
LawMadison County Record

36 Brown & James attorneys listed in Best Lawyers 2022

Brown & James Law Firm issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Brown & James is proud to announce 36 lawyers are listed in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including two Lawyers of the Year and five first listings for Ones to Watch. The 2022 edition...
Lawcorpmagazine.com

McKeen & Associates Named to Best Law Firm and Best Lawyers Lists

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recently named McKeen & Associates to its Best Law Firms ranking for 2022. Firms included in the rankings must have at least one attorney recognized as a Best Lawyer for 2022. McKeen & Associates attorneys Brian McKeen, Jody Aaron, and Norman Rosen were all named as 2022 Best Lawyers.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

‘Best Lawyers’ Honors Flanagan Partners

NEW ORLEANS – Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, Sean P. Brady, Caitlin J. Flanagan and Brandon C. Briscoe of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Thomas Flanagan was again recognized for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and “bet-the-company” litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, oil & gas law, construction litigation, and “bet the company” litigation. Sean Brady was honored for his work in commercial litigation. Brandon Briscoe was recognized for his work in commercial litigation. Caitlin Flanagan was honored for her work in insurance law.
Oakland, CAtheregistrysf.com

Miller Starr Regalia’s Wilson Wendt Named “Lawyer of the Year” – Real Estate Law (Oakland) by Best Lawyers in America

Wendt And Nine Other Msr Attorneys Receive Best Lawyers Recognition. August 19, 2021 (Walnut Creek, CA) – Miller Starr Regalia (MSR), a preeminent California real estate law firm for more than 50 years, is pleased to announce that Wilson Wendt, a land use shareholder, has been selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in Oakland Real Estate Law in The Best Lawyers in America 2022©. In addition, Wendt and nine other MSR attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Six MSR attorneys have been recognized for at least 10 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy