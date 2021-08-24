Shook New Faces, Lawyers of the Year Selected for “Best Lawyers” for 2022
Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Shook is honored to have 75 attorneys selected as Best Lawyers® for 2022. This includes three “Lawyers of the Year” and 30 “Ones to Watch” for early-career attorneys. The attorneys selected serve Shook’s health, science and technology clients in a variety of core areas including product liability litigation, environmental law, commercial litigation, intellectual property and mass tort and class action, among other areas. Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough is ranked as a Best Lawyer for FDA Law for the seventh year.stlrecord.com
