Blink Indoor review
The Blink Indoor is a simple to use home security camera that records clear Full HD footage both during the day and at night. Thanks to its AA battery power supply, which lets you place it anywhere and move it around easily, it offers plenty of flexibility and the included Sync Module 2 provides a local storage option for the video clips, which is a handy bonus - although a cloud storage subscription is also available if you prefer. Alexa support is welcome and while there is motion detection, it can’t differentiate between people and pets, either.www.techradar.com
