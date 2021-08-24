Cancel
Travel

Editorial: Don't normalize unruly air travel

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as some Americans started feeling better about travel during the pandemic, airline passengers found they have another thing to worry about — fellow passengers. The number of rowdy, sometimes violent incidents aboard planes is skyrocketing, putting travelers at risk. Federal Aviation Administration officials say that as of mid-August they've logged nearly 3,900 unruly passenger reports, about 2,800 related to wearing masks.

Merrick Garland
#Flight Attendants#Americans#Twin Cities#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Lifestyle
Air Travel
Travel
