Ridgewood, NJ

‘Heightened Threat Environment’

theridgewoodblog.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, as well as upcoming religious holidays, “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued on August 13 states that a “heightened threat environment” across the United States presents diverse and challenging threats from both domestic and foreign actors who communicate online to spread narratives and promote violent activity. Violent extremists motivated by race, ethnicity, or anti-government beliefs could use the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and associated restrictions as a focal point for action.

theridgewoodblog.net

