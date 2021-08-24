Wildcats tally 38 unanswered points to defeat Trojans

The Dillon Wildcats defeated the Darlington Falcons 28-0 in scrimmage action played in Bennettsville at the Jamboree held at McAlpine Stadium on Friday, August 13. Dillon’s Jack Grider scored with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter to give Dillon a 6-0 lead. The PAT failed. Shortly thereafter the Dillon Wildcats managed a 2-point safety against Darlington to go up 8-0. With 7:19 remaining in the first quarter, Dillon’s #9 scored to give Dillon a 14-0 lead. The PAT was good and increased Dillon’s lead to 15-0. On several occasions the Darlington offense managed some great plays for first downs but were not able to score. Several of Dillon’s players managed to pick up first downs including Nemo Squire, #9, #16, Jack Grider, #17, and others. Darlington committed 2 fumbles but recovered one, and Darlington also was intercepted once.