COEUR d’ALENE — In a game with plenty of bounces, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings finally got one to go their way. Junior Cooper Prohaska had the ball bounce to his foot off a free kick by Alex Reyes at the 18-yard line, and Prohaska proceeded to put it into the goal in the 52nd minute for the lone score of a 1-0 win over the Post Falls Trojans in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both schools on Saturday.