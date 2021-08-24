Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) and Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) are set to headline Bromates, a comedy feature exec produced by Snoop Dogg, which is slated for release in 2022.
The latest from writer-director Court Crandall (Old School) revolves around two best friends who break up with their girlfriends at the same time, subsequently deciding to move in with each other.
The film also stars Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Brendan Scannell (Bonding), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Jessica Lowe (Minx), Flula Borg, (The Suicide Squad), Ken Davitan (Borat) and Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story).
Christopher Kemper of Palmetto Clean Technology...
