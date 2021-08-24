Cancel
Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow.

