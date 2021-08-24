Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Tic Tac Sends Its Own Breath Mint-Shaped ‘UFO’ Into Space

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarry-eyed from the minty freshness of the latest advancements in space, Tic Tac joined in on the hype by launching its own ‘UFO’ into space earlier this month. Shaped like a Tic Tac, the custom space vessel lifted off on August 4 with the help of high-altitude balloons. The mission, overseen by parent company Ferrero and UK aerospace firm Sent Into Space, involved the ‘UFO’ carrying a whole batch of mints into the cosmos, possibly as fresh peace offerings for any extraterrestrial figure it might meet there.

#Space Travel#Mint#Extraterrestrial#Sent Into Space
