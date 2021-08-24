PensBurgh Top 25 Under 25: #14 - Jordy Bellerive

The Ottawa Senators’ draft class of 2020 has the potential to go down as one of the most impactful in the team’s history. Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson figure to play a prominent role for years to come, and Ridley Greig is coming off a very strong season in which he did not look out of place with the AHL’s Belleville Senators despite being just 18 years old. It might be easy, then, to forget about Roby Järventie. But if the Sens want to eventually make themselves into perennial contenders, they desperately need someone who can put the puck in the net in the way that Järventie does.