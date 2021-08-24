Ternary optimization for designing metasurfaces

Wireless sensing is the state-of-the-art technique for next generation health activity monitoring. Smart homes and healthcare centres have a demand for multi-subject health activity monitoring to cater for future requirements. 5G-sensing coupled with deep learning models has enabled smart health monitoring systems, which have the potential to classify multiple activities based on variations in channel state information (CSI) of wireless signals. Proposed is the first 5G-enabled system operating at 3.75 GHz for multi-subject, in-home health activity monitoring, to the best of the authors’ knowledge. Classified are activities of daily life performed by up to 4 subjects, in 16 categories. The proposed system combines subject count and activities performed in different classes together, resulting in simultaneous identification of occupancy count and activities performed. The CSI amplitudes obtained from 51 subcarriers of the wireless signal are processed and combined to capture variations due to simultaneous multi-subject movements. A deep learning convolutional neural network is engineered and trained on the CSI data to differentiate multi-subject activities. The proposed system provides a high average accuracy of 91.25% for single subject movements and an overall high multi-class accuracy of 83% for 4 subjects and 16 classification categories. The proposed system can potentially fulfill the needs of future in-home health activity monitoring and is a viable alternative for monitoring public health and well being.