Exploration of collagen cavitation based on peptide electrolysis

By Rui Zhai
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrochemical modification of animal skin is a new material preparation method and new direction of research exploration. In this study, under the action of the electric field using NaCl as the supporting electrolyte, the effect of electrolysis on Glycyl-glycine(GlyGl), gelatin(Gel) and Three-dimensional rawhide collagen(3DC) were determined. The amino group of GlyGl is quickly eliminated within the anode region by electrolysis isolated by an anion exchange membrane. Using the same method, it was found that the molecular weight of Gel and the isoelectric point of the Gel decreased, and the viscosity and transparency of the Gel solution obviously changed. The electrolytic dissolution and structural changes of 3DC were further investigated. The results of TOC and TN showed that the organic matter in 3DC was dissolved by electrolysis, and the tissue cavitation was obvious. A new approach for the preparation of collagen-based multi-pore biomaterials by electrochemical method was explored.

#Collagen#Peptides#Electrolysis#Cavitation
ChemistryNature.com

Kinetics of the complex formation of silica nanoparticles with collagen

Time-resolved small-angle X-ray scattering measurements were made for a mixed solution of negatively charged silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) and positively charged atelocollagen (AC) in buffers at pH = 3 and 4 at 25 °C, in which the scattering intensity from the AC molecules was very weak in the investigated q (magnitude of the scattering vector) range. The scattering intensity from the SiNPs at the low q end and middle q range gradually increased and decreased, respectively, and reached asymptotic values approximately 5–20 min after rapid mixing of the two solutions of SiNPs and AC. This clearly shows that the structural formation of the SiNP–AC complex is on the time scale of minutes. Furthermore, the structure factor at 30 min after mixing is consistent with the previously investigated data for SiNPs and triple helical AC at 15 °C. The obtained time scale to form the complex can be important information to control the aggregating structure of SiNPs with the aid of collagen molecules.
SciencePhys.org

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
Nature.com

Lanoconazole-loaded emulsion stabilized with cellulose nanocrystals decorated with polyphosphoesters reduced inflammatory edema in a mouse model

Efficient topical delivery of antifungal drugs, such as lanoconazole (LCZ), is challenging due to the limited water solubility and required prolonged duration of treatment. In this study, LCZ-loaded emulsions stabilized with cellulose nanocrystals grafted with polyphosphoesters (LCZ-loaded CP-PEs) were developed to enhance the anti-inflammatory efficacy of LCZ on skin. A high drug-loading efficiency (>80%) of LCZ in CP-PEs with a small mean droplet size of 1.0–1.5 μm was achieved. The sustained release of LCZ and superior skin permeation of the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs, likely due to the excellent stability and rigidity of oil droplets, assured prolonged local action. In addition, the excellent anti-inflammatory efficacy of the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs was clarified using a mouse ear model of 12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate (TPA)-induced inflammation. Treatment with the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs significantly reduced auricular thickness compared to treatments with a commercial ointment and control solution containing LCZ. These results suggest that LCZ-loaded CP-PEs are a promising alternative for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases, such as tinea pedis.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydroquinone redox mediator enhances the photovoltaic performances of chlorophyll-based bio-inspired solar cells

Chlorophyll (Chl) derivatives have recently been proposed as photoactive materials in next-generation bio-inspired solar cells, because of their natural abundance, environmental friendliness, excellent photoelectric performance, and biodegradability. However, the intrinsic excitation dynamics of Chl derivatives remain unclear. Here, we show sub-nanosecond pump–probe time-resolved absorption spectroscopy of Chl derivatives both in solution and solid film states. We observe the formation of triplet-excited states of Chl derivatives both in deoxygenated solutions and in film samples by adding all-trans-β-carotene as a triplet scavenger. In addition, radical species of the Chl derivatives in solution were identified by adding hydroquinone as a cation radical scavenger and/or anion radical donor. These radical species (either cations or anions) can become carriers in Chl-derivative-based solar cells. Remarkably, the introduction of hydroquinone to the film samples enhanced the carrier lifetimes and the power conversion efficiency of Chl-based solar cells by 20% (from pristine 1.29% to 1.55%). This enhancement is due to a charge recombination process of Chl-A+/Chl-D–, which is based on the natural Z-scheme process of photosynthesis.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
ScienceNature.com

Structures and function of the amino acid polymerase cyanophycin synthetase

Cyanophycin is a natural biopolymer produced by a wide range of bacteria, consisting of a chain of poly-l-Asp residues with l-Arg residues attached to the β-carboxylate sidechains by isopeptide bonds. Cyanophycin is synthesized from ATP, aspartic acid and arginine by a homooligomeric enzyme called cyanophycin synthetase (CphA1). CphA1 has domains that are homologous to glutathione synthetases and muramyl ligases, but no other structural information has been available. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography structures of cyanophycin synthetases from three different bacteria, including cocomplex structures of CphA1 with ATP and cyanophycin polymer analogs at 2.6 Å resolution. These structures reveal two distinct tetrameric architectures, show the configuration of active sites and polymer-binding regions, indicate dynamic conformational changes and afford insight into catalytic mechanism. Accompanying biochemical interrogation of substrate binding sites, catalytic centers and oligomerization interfaces combine with the structures to provide a holistic understanding of cyanophycin biosynthesis.
WildlifeNature.com

Comparative transcriptomics provides a strategy for phylogenetic analysis and SSR marker development in Chaenomeles

The genus Chaenomeles has long been considered an important ornamental, herbal and cash crop and is widely cultivated in East Asia. Traditional studies of Chaenomeles mainly focus on evolutionary relationships at the phenotypic level. In this study, we conducted RNA-seq on 10 Chaenomeles germplasms supplemented with one outgroup species, Docynia delavayi (D. delavayi), on the Illumina HiSeq2500 platform. After de novo assemblies, we generated from 40,084 to 49,571 unigenes for each germplasm. After pairwise comparison of the orthologous sequences, 9,659 orthologues within the 11 germplasms were obtained, with 6,154 orthologous genes identified as single-copy genes. The phylogenetic tree was visualized to reveal evolutionary relationships for these 11 germplasms. GO and KEGG analyses were performed for these common single-copy genes to compare their functional similarities and differences. Selective pressure analysis based on 6,154 common single-copy genes revealed that 45 genes were under positive selection. Most of these genes are involved in building the plant disease defence system. A total of 292 genes containing simple sequence repeats (SSRs) were used to develop SSR markers and compare their functions in secondary metabolism pathways. Finally, 10 primers were chosen as SSR marker candidates for Chaenomeles germplasms by comprehensive standards. Our research provides a new methodology and reference for future related research in Chaenomeles and is also useful for improvement, breeding and selection projects in other related species.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
ScienceNature.com

Spin–orbit torque engineering in β-W/CoFeB heterostructures with W–Ta or W–V alloy layers between β-W and CoFeB

The spin–orbit torque (SOT) resulting from a spin current generated in a nonmagnetic transition metal layer offers a promising magnetization switching mechanism for spintronic devices. To fully exploit this mechanism, in practice, materials with high SOT efficiencies are indispensable. Moreover, new materials need to be compatible with semiconductor processing. This study introduces W–Ta and W–V alloy layers between nonmagnetic β-W and ferromagnetic CoFeB layers in β-W/CoFeB/MgO/Ta heterostructures. We carry out first-principles band structure calculations for W–Ta and W–V alloy structures to estimate the spin Hall conductivity. While the predicted spin Hall conductivity values of W–Ta alloys decrease monotonically from −0.82 × 103 S/cm for W100 at% as the Ta concentration increases, those of W–V alloys increase to −1.98 × 103 S/cm for W75V25 at% and then gradually decrease. Subsequently, we measure the spin Hall conductivities of both alloys. Experimentally, when β-W is alloyed with 20 at% V, the absolute value of the spin Hall conductivity considerably increases by 36% compared to that of the pristine β-W. We confirm that the W–V alloy also improves the SOT switching efficiency by approximately 40% compared to that of pristine β-W. This study demonstrates a new material that can act as a spin current-generating layer, leading to energy-efficient spintronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Bacterial cellulose spheroids as building blocks for 3D and patterned living materials and for regeneration

Engineered living materials (ELMs) based on bacterial cellulose (BC) offer a promising avenue for cheap-to-produce materials that can be programmed with genetically encoded functionalities. Here we explore how ELMs can be fabricated in a modular fashion from millimetre-scale biofilm spheroids grown from shaking cultures of Komagataeibacter rhaeticus. Here we define a reproducible protocol to produce BC spheroids with the high yield bacterial cellulose producer K. rhaeticus and demonstrate for the first time their potential for their use as building blocks to grow ELMs in 3D shapes. Using genetically engineered K. rhaeticus, we produce functionalized BC spheroids and use these to make and grow patterned BC-based ELMs that signal within a material and can sense and report on chemical inputs. We also investigate the use of BC spheroids as a method to regenerate damaged BC materials and as a way to fuse together smaller material sections of cellulose and synthetic materials into a larger piece. This work improves our understanding of BC spheroid formation and showcases their great potential for fabricating, patterning and repairing ELMs based on the promising biomaterial of bacterial cellulose.
WildlifeNature.com

Expression of a human cDNA in moss results in spliced mRNAs and fragmentary protein isoforms

Production of biopharmaceuticals relies on the expression of mammalian cDNAs in host organisms. Here we show that the expression of a human cDNA in the moss Physcomitrium patens generates the expected full-length and four additional transcripts due to unexpected splicing. This mRNA splicing results in non-functional protein isoforms, cellular misallocation of the proteins and low product yields. We integrated these results together with the results of our analysis of all 32,926 protein-encoding Physcomitrella genes and their 87,533 annotated transcripts in a web application, physCO, for automatized optimization. A thus optimized cDNA results in about twelve times more protein, which correctly localizes to the ER. An analysis of codon preferences of different production hosts suggests that similar effects occur also in non-plant hosts. We anticipate that the use of our methodology will prevent so far undetected mRNA heterosplicing resulting in maximized functional protein amounts for basic biology and biotechnology.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
GoogleNature.com

A stretchable and adhesive ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid and deep eutectic solvents

Hydrogels are a widely used ionic conductor in on-skin electronic and iontronic devices. However, hydrogels dehydrate in the open air and freeze at low temperatures, limiting their real applications when they are attached on skin or exposed to low temperatures. Polymer-ionic liquid gels can overcome these two obstacles, but synthetic ionic liquids are expensive and toxic. In this work, we present an ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid (PAAc) and deep eutectic solvents (DESs) that well addresses the aforementioned challenges. We polymerize acrylic acid in DESs to get the PAAc–DES gel, which exhibits excellent stretchability (> 1000%), high electrical conductivity (1.26 mS cm−1), high adhesion to the skin (~ 100 N m−1), as well as good anti-drying and anti-freezing properties. We also demonstrate that the PAAc-DES gel can be used as an on-skin electrode to record the surface electromyographic signal with high signal quality, or as a transparent stretchable electrode in iontronic devices that can work at –20 °C. We believe that the PAAc–DES gels are an ideal candidate as epidermal electrodes or transparent stretchable electrodes.
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.

