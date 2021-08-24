Impeachment: American Crime Story
Impeachment: American Crime Story - Full Trailer (FX) American Crime Story, the anthology series created by entertainment juggernaut Ryan Murphy, is back. Having successfully captured the trial of OJ Simpson and the murder of Gianni Versace, Murphy's next subject is the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. The starry cast features Clive Owen, disguising his English tones in an Arkansas drawl to play the president himself; Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton; ACS regular Sarah Paulson, almost unrecognisable as US Civil Servant Linda Tripp; and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky – the White House intern whose involvement with the president has since become legendary.
